Allen L. Chickering III

Feb. 3, 1941 - Aug. 13, 2023

Allen Lawrence "Lawry" Chickering, a transformative intellectual and advocate for free market principles, citizen empowerment, and global education, passed away peacefully on August 13, 2023.

Born on February 3, 1941, in Oakland, CA, but raised in San Francisco, Lawry's early life was marked by an insatiable appetite for knowledge, which could be seen early on through his memorization of ten vocabulary words per day at Town School, his fascination with the Battle of Thermopylae as a child, and his academic pursuits first at Thatcher and then Andover. His thirst for understanding brought him to Stanford University, where he not only played first string on the freshman tennis team, but also immersed himself in political discussions as President of both Zeta Psi fraternity and the Political Union.

In 1959, Lawry's audacity and curiosity led him and three companions on an adventure of a lifetime, driving the length of Africa from Cape Town to Cairo sans itinerary. An expedition not without peril as they witnessed Congo's independence struggle while dodging machine gun fire during their brief transit.

Following mandatory service in the army and Yale Law School, Lawry briefly joined his family's esteemed San Francisco law firm, Chickering & Gregory. Yet public service beckoned, leading to a position in California's State Organization of Economic Opportunity to work on public policy and economic development issues under then Governor Ronald Reagan.

Relocating to New York, he became a close confidant to William F. Buckley Jr. As Special Assistant to Bill, he was involved with all facets of the TV show "Firing Line." The friendship also led to their annual ski trip with Nobel Laureate economist Milton Friedman at Alta, a tradition which lasted 19 years.

Lawry's passion for free market principles and bipartisan political collaboration catalyzed the establishment of the Institute for Contemporary Study (ICS), founded to bridge the widening political divide during the turbulent currents of the late 60s and 70s.

Inspired by the 1989 collapse of the Soviet Union, Lawry established the International Center for Economic Growth (ICEG) to support democracy building and economic understanding in developing nations, including countries in Eastern Europe and Latin America. The Hoover Institute at Stanford University recognized his expertise, appointing him as a Research Fellow. Additionally, Lawry's keen wit and sharp powers of observation could be read in his weekly column in The San Francisco Chronicle.

More than 25 years ago, inspired by the response of the head of the IMF when asked "What is the most effective way to eliminate poverty in developing countries?" Lawry took the answer of "educating girls" and ran with it. He created a vision of female empowerment, which ultimately culminated in establishing his non-profit, Educate Girls Globally (EGG). This organization championed female education in areas previously unreached in India with plans for global expansion.

His endeavors to find common ground and further explore empowerment as a solution to the deepest issues in America's political divide, birthed his book Beyond Left and Right, a seminal work celebrated across the political landscape. He continued this legacy through his most recent nonprofit initiative The Transpartisan Review.

Lawry proudly served several other organizations providing innovative insights as Vice Chair of the National Endowment for the Humanities, a member of the Council on Foreign Relations, and a member of the Board of Directors of Grace Cathedral, KQED, and the Esalen Institute.

Beyond his illustrious career, Lawry loved the opera, especially Wagner's "The Ring Cycle," the bohemian and historic vibe of the Trieste Cafe, and his Bay Area teams, the Golden State Warriors and the 49ers. His world travels were testaments to a life richly lived, specifically his many visits to Greece, paying homage to the contemplative monasteries of Mt. Athos.

His indelible mark on independent and intellectual thought, commitment and connection to the global community, and deep-rooted belief in blending freedom and order will serve as a beacon for generations.

Lawry is survived by his loving wife, Serena Mondavi Ventura; children: Christopher Chickering and Carter Chickering; and stepchildren: Sabrina Buell and Justin Buell; as well as siblings: Nicholas Chickering and Nancy Rhoda; and the extended Chickering and Mondavi families.

An afternoon of Remembrance for Lawry will be held at the Chickering home in Stinson Beach, CA, on Wednesday, September 27, 2023. For more details of this event, please send inquiries to serenaventura@mac.com.

