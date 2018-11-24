Allen Thorton Moss

1927—2018
Allan Thornton Moss Husband, Father, Grandfather and Great-Grandfather, and a man lucky enough to be loved to be loved by many, Dr. Allan Moss passed away at the age of 91 on November 5, 2018. Surrounded during his last days by his wife, Mary Ann and ,any of his children, grand and great grandchildren. Allan lived a rich and full life, and he will be missed.
Allan was born in San Francisco, attended college at IC Berkeley and then medical school at UCSF. During medical school he met Mary Hartman, a nurse, and they married and moved to Los Angeles for his residency, Shortly thereafter, they had their first son, Jeffery. After completing his residency, Allan did a stint in the Navy and traveled to Vietnam in 1954. He returned to SF and became partner in the OB/GYN group practice of Miller, Wiinch & Moss (later joined by Dr Ed Boyce) and worked out of French hospital with offices on Union Square.
after practicing medicine for over 50 years, he and Mary retired and moved to Napa. Living in Westlake and Daly City, Allan and Mary then brought our five additional children into the Moss family. IN 1963, the all moved to Mill Valley where Allan continued in the group in the group practice. He later opened his own medical office with Mary, by then a Nurse Practitioner, where they provided women with high quality, compassionate care. By the end of his medical career, he had delivered more than 5,000 babies, a legacy of joy and happiness for so many parents of which he was so rightly proud. After practicing medicine for over 50 years, he and Mary moved to Napa. There they enjoyed the wine country arts and lots of travel with friends and family until Mary passed away in 2004. Allan was an open, welcoming and social person and began dating in 2005 until he found the new love of his life Mary Ann Slaughter. Mary Ann (also a nurse) and Allan married in 2008. Allan( who was then a lively 80 year old)and Mary Ann embarked on adventures in traveling the arts and out importantly, visits with and family. Mary Ann did so much to help Allan as his physical illnesses increased and we are grateful for the love and care she showed him.
Despite mounting health issues, Allan remained the upbeat, loving and thoughtful man that he was known to be. Always a jokester, nothing brightened a room more than his wide, bright smile, crinkled eyes and infectious laugh. Survived by his wife, Mary Ann, children Jeffery (Donna), Steven (Leslie), Eric (Carla), Lynne (Gary), Lisa and Phillip along with 8 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, brother-in-law Dan Hartman, step-brother Ted Leavenworth) Mimi) and many nieces and nephews, Allan leaves a legacy of happiness, love and integrity. We honor and cherish all that he was and all that he gave to us and thers and wish him peace and serenity.
Allan was laid to rest in a private ceremony; a Celebration of Life will be held on January 12. In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation in Allan’s name to your favorite charity.