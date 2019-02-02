1920—2019
Alta Edith Krantz died quietly at her home on January 22, 2019 in Napa, CA. Alta was born in Houston, Minnesota on July 13, 1920 to Albert and Tilda Magnuson. She went to school in Red Wing, Minnesota and graduated from Red Wing Central High School in 1938. After that she was employed at La Grange Shoes and Chemuric Ag in Richmond, CA. During World War II she served her country working as a welder. In 1944 in San Rafael, CA she married Chester Krantz. Some time later they owned and operated the Silverado Furniture Store in Fairfield, CA. Over the years she was active and volunteered at her Lutheran Church, local PTA, Boy Scouts, The Table, Share, Boy’s and Girl’s Club and the Church Women’s United Clothing Center.
Alta was predeceased by her husband, Chet, sons Mark, Steven & David and her Granddaughter Annette. She is survived by her daughter-in-law Elaine Krantz and grandson Steven Krantz of Edmonton, Canada. Also survived by several nieces and a nephew.
Private burial services will be held at Oakwood Cemetery in Red Wing, Minnesota.
