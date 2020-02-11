1937—2020
ALYCE ELAINE JOYCE left this life on February 6, 2020 after a long battle with COPD and a massive lung infection.
Alyce and her husband Lowell were married more than 65 years. They were perfect for each other.
They settled in Napa and started a family, bought a home and began to live a life of love and happiness. They raised 2 children; Robin (Jerry) and Lowell Edwin-”Chipper”. They have one granddaughter Rebecca (Victor) and 6 great-grandchildren; Hailey, Rose, Alexzandra, Destiny, Edwin and Victor Junior.
She was greatly loved and will be greatly missed.