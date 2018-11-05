Anastasia (Anna) Metaxas

1921—2018
Anastasia Metaxas, age 97, passed away peacefully at her home on November 1 with family by her side in Napa, California. She was born on September 17, 1921, in Hayward, California. She was the daughter of Stella and Konstantinos Beratlis, Greek immigrants who came to the U.S. in 1914. She lived in Napa for almost 60 years.
She is survived by her sisters Sarah and Bessie, three sons, John (wife Michele), Harry (wife Louise) and Dennis, three grandsons, Adam (wife Jessica), Alexander (wife Kathy) and Jason, and two great-granddaughters, Rosemary and Ava. She is predeceased by her husband Eraclis and son Jerry. Her family including her numerous nieces and nephews, great nieces-nephews, and cousins gave her great joy.
Anna (or Annie) took great pride in her cooking, baking, knitting, sewing and other craft projects. She leaves a wealth of knitted blankets, and other craft projects that she gave to family and friends alike. She was primarily a homemaker, but was extremely active in the Greek Church in Vallejo, the Daughters of Penelope, and also volunteered for numerous years at Community Projects in Napa. Anna was a very compassionate and caring person.
A memorial service will be held at Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 1224 Alabama Street, Vallejo, on Wednesday November 7th at 7:00 p.m., with the funeral service Thursday, November 8th at 11.00 a.m. also at the church. The burial service will take place the following day.
Her family wishes to thank Gina, Joy and Georgia who provided excellent and compassionate caregiving during her last years. In her memory, contributions can be made to the Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church in Vallejo or Community Projects, 715 Franklin Street, Napa. Memories and notes of sympathy may be shared at claffeyandrota.com.