1929—2019
Andrew Hugh D’Anneo died peacefully at the age of 90 on December 1, three days after celebrating Thanksgiving with his family. He was born October 28, 1929 (black Monday the day of the stock market crash) in Rome, Italy. He was the son of the late Ruth Dobbins D’Anneo of Berkeley CA and Arnaldo D’Anneo of Rome. (his father served as Italian consul in SW France, at the Italian embassy in SF, and at the United Nations in NY before retiring to Italy.) Andrew was predeceased by his sister Francesca and brother Paul.
His early schooling was in France before returning to Berkeley with his mother and siblings prior to WWII. He graduated from Berkeley High School, received his AB from Stanford University in 1951 and his JD from Stanford Law School in 1956. He practiced law in SF, worked for the labor commission and later practiced law in Calistoga.
He leaves his wife of 31 years, Barbara Nechis, his former wife Jean Charles Gansa, mother of his 5 children, Roberta (Scot Terry), Drew, Allan, John (Cidnee), and Paul. Grandchildren Chris, Kelsey, Nick, Isabella, Samuel and Anthony D’Anneo. and stepchildren and step grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was passionate about family, loved languages, opera and his small vineyard in Calistoga which he purchased in 1972. He spent summers at Fallen Leaf Lake near Lake Tahoe (a tradition started by his grandparents who had honeymooned there.) He lived life to the fullest, deeply generous and caring to friends, family, clients, frequently rewarding us with his million $ smile. Complicated, charming, compassionate, funny, quirky, oh so unpredictable and extremely particular about grammar. I regret that I did not write this obit sooner so that he could have edited it.
Dad, Nonno, Andrew, Andy, Dru, Andrea Ugo, you will be forever remembered and missed.
Our thanks for the love and beautiful care given to him by Irais Lopez, Paulina, Monica, Maria, Rosalia, Bella and all the caregivers at Cedars Care Home in Calistoga during the last year of his life.
A celebration of Andrew’s life will be held at his vineyard in May.