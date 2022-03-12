Angelo John Pardini was born in San Francisco on September 11, 1928 to Armando and Rosa Pardini where he grew up with his brothers Emio, Dino, and Bruno.

After graduating from Balboa High School in 1946 Angelo enlisted in the Naval Reserves and was called to active duty in 1952. In 1955 Angelo met Eleanor, the love of his life whom he often referred to as “the backbone of this family.” Their love for each other blossomed into a family of seven with five children.

In 1966 Angelo, Eleanor, and their family moved to Napa where they continued their journey of love.

Angelo passed away peacefully on March 3, 2022 to be with the Lord and be reunited with Eleanor. Angelo is survived by his children Carol Svendsen, Kathy Means, Ed Pardini, Nancy Estes, and Joe Pardini; their spouses Chuck Svendsen, Rick Estes, and Sylvia Pardini; his grandchildren Forrest Means and his wife Andrea, Danielle Means, Justin Estes and his fiancé Caitlin, Ryan Estes, Matt Estes, Francesca Pardini and her husband Calen McNickles, and Dillon Pardini; and great grandchildren Bo Frobose, Everett Means, and Ellie Means.

Angelo will be most remembered for his love and dedication to family including his many loved cousins, nieces, and nephews. Angelo was a devoted husband and father, a devout Catholic, a proud veteran, a hardworking butcher and business owner. He enjoyed making wine, gardening, traveling, visiting with friends, and eating good food.

A memorial mass will be held on Tuesday, March 22nd, 2022 at 11:00am at St. Apollinaris Catholic Church, 3700 Lassen St., Napa. A celebration of Angelo's life will follow the mass at the church hall.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Molly's Angels - PO Box 6017 Napa, CA 94581, or to St. Jude's Children's Hospital. Online condolences may be shared at claffeyandrota.com.