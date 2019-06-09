Anita Joyce Baierlein

1930—2019
Anita was born in Lamar, OK. to Ollie & Pearl Shields where the family owned a small farm. Anita went by her middle name Joyce to family and friends. The family moved to Napa, CA., where Joyce attended and graduated from Napa High School.
Joyce married Ray Baierlein in Napa on June 25, 1948 on stage at the Uptown Theatre where she was employed. They had three children, Gemma, Ron, and Mitch. Joyce worked at several local drug stores and eventually went to work for Kaiser Permanente.
In late 1969, Ray became very ill and Joyce cared for her husband for 19 years until he passed away in Aug. 1988, shortly after their 40th anniversary.
Joyce continued to live in Napa to be close to her sisters and a brother. In June of 2000, she decided to move to Roseville, CA. to be closer to her daughter.
Joyce was predeceased by her parents Ollie & Pearl Shields, her husband Ray, daughter Gemma Sanford, brothers Roy, Louie, Alton, & Kenneth Shields, and sisters Gladys Martin,
Lois Weaver, and Reba Bradley. She was also predeceased by a great-grandson Dario Ledesma.
She is survived by her two sons, Ron (Leysa), Mitch Baierlein, grandsons Damon Ledesma and Derek Ledesma-Sanford, and several great-grandchildren along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Thursday June 13, 2019, at 10:00 AM with services following at 11:00 AM at Treadway and Wigger. Burial will follow at St. Helena Cemetery.