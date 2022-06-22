Anita L. Brownell

1930 - 2022

On Saturday, June 11, 2022, Anita Brownell, passed away at the age of 92. Anita was born on January 15, 1930 in Saint Helena, CA, to Louis and Josephine Edano. She graduated from high school in 1948 and moved to San Francisco where she lived and worked for many decades. On January 6, 1956, Anita married Harrison Brownell and together raised three children.

She is survived by two sisters: Mary and Louise; two children: Connie and Ronald; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Anita enjoyed photography, knitting, music, dancing, and cooking. She loved being around children and was a long-time girl scout leader and school tutor. She was known for her sense of humor, gentle nature, and her kind, loving and compassionate spirit.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at the Saint Helena Catholic Church on Oak Avenue at 11:00 a.m.