1961—2019
Anita Olson Lees was born January 31, 1961, at the Rice Memorial Hospital in Willmar, MN. Her parents were Irvin and Geneva (Johnson) Olson. She grew up in the little community of Como Beach, near New London, MN. She was always very smart and inquisitive. Why? was her favorite question. She also loved to read and passed on her love of reading to her family and friends.
Anita graduated from NL-S High School in 1979. She moved to Napa in the 1980s. She married Todd Lees on October 4, 1997 and had many pets.
She was very active in her community, as President of Friends Of the Library, volunteer at FOL, and Jameson Animal Rescue Ranch. She also loved to travel.
She worked at her parent’s restaurant and a nursing home in New London. She also has worked at wineries in Napa and Sonoma, and then started her own bookkeeping business.
She was taken from us very suddenly, and she will be missed by family, beloved pets, and her many friends.
In lieu of a public service, the family requests condolences be in the form of donations to her favorite charities in her name: Friends of the Library or Jameson Animal Rescue Ranch.