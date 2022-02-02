Ann Bradley

1923 - 2021

Ann Bradley (alias: The Egg Lady, Fireball, Spitfire) passed peacefully in the home of her daughter Terry Kane from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and Alzheimer's.

Ann was gifted the opportunity of being with her family and speaking with those who lived too far away to be with her the evening she left us.

Born Anna Farray (she hated the name Anna!) in 1923 to Syrian parents, George and Josephine Farray, she spent her first six years in Detroit, Michigan. In 1929 her family traveled by car to Fresno, CA to start a new life during the Depression. She would often tell the story of wearing garlic necklaces to ward off illnesses during the trip.

At the age of 23, Ann met and married Jack Bradley combining their two families and moved to a ranch house near Bodega Bay. It was a two story, run down, broken window disaster, but they made it their home. It was there that the city girl became a country girl learning the difference between a cow and a steer, how to cook three big meals a day, bake, grow and can fruit and vegetables, navigate through the thickest fog she had ever seen and in general, adapt to ranch life.

In the early 50's Jack and Ann moved to Big Ranch Rd. in Napa to start and run a dairy. There the family grew by three more children. In 1962 they moved again, this time to Bell Haven Flock Farm where they lived for 12 years before retiring. After Jack passed in 1977, Ann made her way through life for the next 45 years by cooking at retirement homes, restaurants and lastly for the priests at St. Apollinaris, her favorite place of all.

She is survived by her daughters Terry Kane (Tom), and Jackie Rodgers (Steve), her sons Bruce Bradley (Nancy), and George Bradley (Sandy), stepchildren Jacqulyn Domitilli and Val Jean Bradley (Audrey). Grandchildren; Cole Armstrong (Nikkie), Keaton Armstrong (Courtney), Hayley Pescetti (Dan), Anthony Bradley, (Jessica), Jena Bradley, Farray Rodgers (Blair), Meryl Rodgers (Gina), Michael Bradley (Kim), Deanna Bradley, Charlene Brown (Lou), Barry Ollice (Roseanne), and numerous great and great-great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband Jack Bradley, brothers Bill, Tony and Joe Farray, sister Marge Moro-Silva, stepson Carl Bradley and stepdaughter Zella Bradley.

The family wishes to thank Ellen and Angela Efe of Efe Canyon Care and mom's caregivers Irene, Jean, and Chelesty. They laughed, teased, cajoled, and cared for mom like she was their own grandmother. We will be forever grateful.

Ann's Celebration of Life will take place on February 12 at 3:00 in Napa. Please join us as we celebrate a fun-loving fireball of a woman. Copy and paste the link, annfarraybradley.eventbrite.com to your browser to RSVP this invitation. A private grave side service will be held for family at the George C. Yount Pioneer Cemetery at a different time.

In leu of flowers, we ask that you please donate to Collabria Hospice in Napa or the Alzheimer's Association https://act.alz.org/donate.