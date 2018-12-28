1944—2018
Ann Bull was born on August 17, 1944 in Milwaukee, WI to Jeanette and Albert Freiday. She left our earthly world to be with our Savior, Jesus Christ on December 12, 2018 with her husband of 54 years Richard, daughter Liz, and granddaughter Josie by her side at her home in Napa, CA.
Ann graduated in 1962 from South Division High School in Milwaukee. While volunteering as a USO hostess, Ann met Dick in November 1963. They were married June 20, 1964. In 21 years as a Navy wife, Ann was only separated from Dick for a total of 6 months. During those years they lived in Portsmouth, VA, Morocco, Great Lakes, IL, Guam, Napa, CA, Italy, Iceland, and Pittsburgh, PA. Ann, Dick, and their boys returned to Napa in 1981. Ann served as President of multiple Navy Wives Clubs and was a Den Mother as well as a Brownie leader.
Raised as a Lutheran, Ann was received into the Episcopal Church at St Mary’s, Napa under Fr Tom, during the family’s first stay in the early 70’s. Ann served as President of the Episcopal Church Women (ECW). Ann was not only active at St Mary’s where she served as a Sunday school teacher, but also served as President of Church Women’s United, President of the Gideon Auxiliary Napa-Vallejo Camp, an officer of Aglow, and Napa Jr Women’s Club.
During Liz’s elementary school years, Ann was a Camp Fire Boys & Girl’s leader. Ann volunteered at McPherson Elementary School holding multiple offices in the PTA, in the cafeteria, was the “ice cream lady”, and tutored students in reading and math. She continued tutoring at McPherson even after Liz went on to middle school. When Elizabeth entered 5th grade, Ann decided to go back to college and pursued a degree in Early Childhood Education at Napa Valley College, graduating in 1999 with honors and was a member of Phi Theta Kappa. Ann taught as a preschool teacher at First Presbyterian Day School in Napa and later put those skills to use caring for her granddaughter Josie and being her first teacher.
Ann was a member of the Society for Creative Anachronism (SCA), an Alto in the St. Mary’s Choir, played the accordion, and was a wonderful cook.
Ann is survived by her husband Richard, son Ronald Lukens-Bull (daughter-in-law Katryne, grandchildren Emmy and Ronan), son Michael (daughter-in-law Jennifer, granddaughter Jordan), daughter Elizabeth (granddaughter Josie Taylor), brother Paul Freiday, sisters Irene Slyfield and Darlynne Howe, and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be held Saturday January 5, 2019 at 11am at St Mary’s Episcopal Church, Napa. Memorial donations in memory of Ann may be made to Church Women United Clothing Center in Napa, Gideons, or St Mary’s Episcopal Church.