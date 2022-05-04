Ann Davis of Napa CA passed away at the age of 66 after a brief but fierce fight with cancer. She was loved by family and those she touched through her work and involvement in the community.

Ann will be remembered for her joy of life, and the shining personality she'd share no matter your condition or disposition. Whether she was reading a book, riding her motorcycle, or exploring a place or topic of interest, she always found joy in sharing her discoveries with others.

Her life's work was no exception, having recently retired from Napa County Library where she was known by many as Ms. Ann, she would tell you that giving a child the gift of literacy would help them help themselves and in turn help others. In remembrance of Ann the family asks that you take your young loved ones to the library to explore what it has to offer. Also explore the world around you or share something you've recently learned about something you enjoy with someone you love.

If you were touched by Ann through her work or otherwise we ask that you support Friends of the Napa Library https://folnapa.org/ with a donation in her name

She is survived by her mother, son, and grandchildren but has joined her father and brother in the great beyond.