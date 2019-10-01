1929—2019
Ann Elizabeth Dahlgren (Rodney) 3-11-1929 ~ 9-29-2019, 90 years, 59 year resident of Napa.
Born in Mesa Arizona to Ted and Irma Rodney, early settlers of Mesa. She met and married the love of her life, Ray L. Dahlgren owner of The Loose Caboose Hobby store in Napa. Together they raised 5 children. Rod Dahlgren (Cindy), Raymond Dahlgren (Deborah), Richard Dahlgren Robert Dahlgren (Pat), and the only daughter Annarae Dahlgren Smetzer (James Smetzer). There are 12 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.
Ann graduated from Mesa High School with an art scholarship. She was a talented artist, accomplished pianist, and organist. She loved gardening and worked in her gardens her entire life. Her beautiful flowers were admired by all.
You have free articles remaining.
She was a life long member of the Church of Jesus Christ Latter Day Saints. She was the church organist for over 55 years. She passed peacefully in her sleep.
“Do not stand at my grave and weep.” I have gone to be with my beloved husband, and my Heavenly Father. Find beauty in what lies before you.
Graveside service at Tulocay Funeral Home, Friday October 4, 10:00 AM.