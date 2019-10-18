Ann I Smith

1932—2019
Ann Smith passed away Thursday, October 17 at The Berkshire Residential Home Care facility. She was born on October 9, 1932, in Kansas City, Kansas. She left High School at the end of her Junior year and went to the University of Chicago under a special program for gifted students. Chicago was too far from home so she returned to Kansas University and earned a Bachelor’s Degree. She met her husband, Duane Smith, at Kansas University and they were married on September 3, 1953.
Ann enjoyed bird watching and playing the piano among many other things. She was the Office Manager at the Teacher’s Union in San Francisco for 17 years. Ann retired in Napa in 1989. She was best known for speaking her mind to her husband’s embarrassment. She loved to travel and saw most of the world.
Ann is survived by her husband, Duane, her sister Jeanne, son’s Tim and Andy and grandson Scott. Services will be private. A special thank you to Collabria Hospice who helped care for Ann.