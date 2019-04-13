1934—2019
On March 27th, 2019, Ann Marie Sanchez passed away peacefully in home with her husband, eldest son, and daughter by her side. Ann was born on November 23rd, 1934 in Sayre, PA to Dorothy and Joel Andrus. She grew up in Waverly, NY, the eldest of six children: David (deceased) Norman (deceased), Susan (deceased), Janet, and John.
Ann was a graduate nurse and worked in hospitals on the east and west coasts, eventually settling in Napa, California. Ann loved gardening, painting, cooking, played the guitar, and loved the ocean. Ann will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, sister, and wife. She is survived by her husband, Charles Sanchez, sons and partners, Miguel and Harriet, Andres and Doreen; daughter Aleja and her partner Karl; grandson Carlos Sanchez; and siblings Janet, and John.
In lieu of flowers, please donate in her memory to The Arbor Day Foundation. 1 -888-448-7337 or online here.
A memorial celebration will be announced for the middle of July.