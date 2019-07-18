Ann McCloskey

1922—2019
Ann Virginia McCloskey of Napa, CA passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home with her loving family on Saturday, June 29, 2019 after a brief illness. Ann was born in Chicago, Illinois on July 28, 1922 to Nicholas and Elizabeth Kost.
Ann joined the Navy during World War II and was stationed in Farragut, Idaho where she met and married Ralph McCloskey. After being discharged from the Navy, the couple moved to Angwin, and then later Napa where they raised their two boys.
Ann worked for the State of California in the payroll department at the State Hospital facility in Napa. After retirement, she spent time volunteering at Kaiser Permanente for 18 years. Over the years she enjoyed her sewing and knitting groups, her monthly luncheons with friends, and especially time spent with her family.
Ann was preceded in death by her parents Nicholas and Elizabeth Kost, brother Nicholas Kost, brother Frank Kost, and sister Elizabeth Kost Phelps. Ann is survived by her brother Joseph Kost, sons Bruce McCloskey and Craig (Robin) McCloskey, grandson James (Ali) McCloskey, and great-grandson Carter McCloskey. Ann will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Please join us for a Celebration of Life service on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at 1 PM at the Napa Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1105 G Street, Napa, CA. Reception to follow at the church community hall.