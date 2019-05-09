1945—2019
Anna peacefully passed away on April 24, 2019 at the age of 73. Anna is survived by her husband, James McClellan, Lincoln, CA; daughter Charlene Murphy, Rocklin, CA; sister Carmen Vargas, San Francisco, CA; sister in law Kathy O’Connell, Pacifica, CA; brother in law William Jones, Redding, CA; many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Anna McClellan was born on June 20, 1945 to Roy and Petra Fonseca. She married her high school sweetheart James McClellan in 1965. In 1968, they welcomed their daughter, Charlene Marie. After moving to Napa, Anna began working for Napa County Municipal Court in 1975. After working 29 years, Anna retired as a Court Division Supervisor of the Napa County Superior Court. Anna became a member of Napa County Legal Secretaries Association and became President of their chapter. Eventually she became Governor and served as representative to their state organization, LSI. Anna and James moved to Sun City Lincoln Hills in 2015 to enjoy their retirement years. She thrived in her various exercise classes and card making class.
A memorial service is scheduled for 11 am at the chapel of Tulocay Funeral Home and Cemetery where all are welcome. A private internment will follow. Condolences and words of sympathy may be sent to the family online www.tulocaycemetery.org.