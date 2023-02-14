Anna Sue Conlon

Dec. 2, 1934 - Jan. 18, 2023

Our beloved Sue Conlon, 88, passed away on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at Kaiser Hospital with her family by her side. She was born in Yellville, AR, to John and Gladys Carson. She was retired from Napa State Hospital.

Sue is survived by daughters: Debbie Hogan, Donna (Dave) Gerard; stepson, Steve (Lorrie) Conlon; four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; former husband, Harold Conlon; and brothers: James, John and J.C. Carson.

Mom's passing leaves a huge hole in our hearts!

The family thanks Dr. Carol Besana and ZealCare staff for their loving care.

Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life on March 18, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 1333 Third St, Napa CA.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Community Projects Napa or to a charity of your choice.

Expanded obituary on Tulocay website.