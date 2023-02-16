Anne-Marie Joyce McEligot passed away peacefully on February 13, 2023 in Napa. She was born in Oakland, California and preceded in death by husband Robert McEligot and her parents Michael and Stella Joyce. She is survived by her sons: Michael McEligot (wife Lucie), Matthew McEligot (wife Mallory); two grandchildren: Penny and Macklin McEligot; and her sister, Therese Joyce Dunleavy (husband Tony).

Anne-Marie attended Our Lady of Lourdes Grammar School, Holy Names High School and Holy Names University in Oakland, California. Anne-Marie was a Fulbright Scholar and studied in France in Dijon and attended the Sorbonne in Paris. She returned to the states and attended John Hopkins graduate school. She taught at Dickinson College, Carlisle, Pennsylvania for many years before returning to California.

She dedicated her life to teaching students French, the language that she loved so much. She was fluent and taught both French and Spanish to students at both Dominican College, Vintage High School, and later Napa Community College. Collectively she taught at the high school and college level for over fifty years.

Raising her family in the Napa Valley, she was immensely proud of her sons and took great joy watching them grow, marry, and become parents. She lived a full life with a passion for sharing the many gifts she earned over the years. We will always be remembered as a loyal and loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, friend, colleague, teacher, and soul. Truly one of a kind, who will be greatly missed.

A memorial mass will be held at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Parish in Yountville, CA on Saturday February 18th at 10:00 a.m.