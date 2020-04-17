Annie Tatarakis Sierras

Annie worked as a housekeeper at Queen of the Valley hospital for 29 years. When she wasn’t working, one would find her at the local Bingo hall, thrifting at garage sales, gardening on her property, or cooking for her family and friends. Many will remember Annie standing in her kitchen with a floral print shirt on, rolling tortillas. Sitting at her kitchen table to eat, simply meant you were family. Her collection of bells from around the world, the picture of the aged man and woman praying, are memories we will all cherish. Annie loved her husband and family, more than anything. She adored her nieces, nephews, and their children that proceeded. Her property on Vichy Avenue was always a place of gathering with many special memories. People will always remember her house being a warm, loving home that welcomed multiple generations to celebrate in laughter and love. Annie is now in a place where she will watch over us (and probably curse us at times for being irresponsible). She would want us to say “I love you” more and to spread happiness among the living