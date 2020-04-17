1929—2020
Annie Tatarakis Sierras, a long-time resident of Napa, CA died Tuesday the 17th of March peacefully while sleeping. She was born in El Paso, Texas on May 5th, 1929 to Jacob and Carmen (Guerrero) Tatarakis and was the second oldest of six children. She is predeceased by her parents, siblings, Mike Tatarakis, George Tatarakis, Irene Tatarakis, Nick Tatarakis, husband, Mike M. Sierras, and her son, Mike T. Sierras. Annie is survived by her brother, John Tatarakis, daughter Sookie Savala, son Robert Sierras, and many nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Annie grew up in Firebaugh, CA. She left school at a young age to help support her family. Annie worked as an agricultural worker, picking cotton and tomatoes. The family eventually moved to Napa, CA , where the family picked in the prune fields. Annie met and married her beloved, Mike M. Sierras. They had three children and shared a life together.
Annie was a selfless, caring person that enjoyed being with and helping others. Her proudest accomplishments were the legacy she created in her 3 children, 9 grandchildren, and 16 great grandchildren. She found great happiness in being a grandmother and great grandmother. Annie smiled with joy when holding her grandbabies while singing a melody that had no words, but all her grandchildren know well. If there were family members who were not baptized, Annie made it her religious rite to baptize them in her kitchen sink. Annie’s faith in God was apparent to all. She held a candlelight vigil in front of her Virgen de Guadalupe statue for years, more like decades, to honor loved one’s who had passed before her. Annie was a woman who seemed immortal, even in her old age. She was always a bright spirit, full of life. Music would make her dance, jokes would make her laugh, and being with others would fill her heart. Annie was a saint to many. Her home was always open, and she was always there for her family.
Annie worked as a housekeeper at Queen of the Valley hospital for 29 years. When she wasn’t working, one would find her at the local Bingo hall, thrifting at garage sales, gardening on her property, or cooking for her family and friends. Many will remember Annie standing in her kitchen with a floral print shirt on, rolling tortillas. Sitting at her kitchen table to eat, simply meant you were family. Her collection of bells from around the world, the picture of the aged man and woman praying, are memories we will all cherish. Annie loved her husband and family, more than anything. She adored her nieces, nephews, and their children that proceeded. Her property on Vichy Avenue was always a place of gathering with many special memories. People will always remember her house being a warm, loving home that welcomed multiple generations to celebrate in laughter and love. Annie is now in a place where she will watch over us (and probably curse us at times for being irresponsible). She would want us to say “I love you” more and to spread happiness among the living
More information regarding the funeral service will be released as soon as it is safe to gather. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest contributions be made to a charitable organization of choice.
