Anthony Frank Gouveia Dr.

Dr. Anthony Frank Gouveia, who passed away on July 3, 2020, will be missed by the people and pets alike who knew him as either Anthony, Tony, husband, Dad, Grandpa, the vet, or the Brownie Guy. Born in Honolulu on May 1, 1936, Tony grew up on his family’s cattle ranch on the Kona coast of the island of Hawaii. He attended UC Davis for both his undergraduate and medical degree, graduating from Davis’ veterinary school with the class of 1960. He subsequently served in the US Army for 2 years, then settled in St. Helena in 1963. That same year he opened his vet practice, Upper Valley Animal Clinic, which continues on today. Tony initially cared for small and large animals in the Napa Valley and beyond, and later transitioned to small animal work exclusively. He practiced for almost 5 decades, retiring in 2011. Tony enjoyed being of service to the community and volunteered his time as a vet for Guide Dogs for the Blind. He served on the St. Helena School Board. Upon retirement, he and his wife, Lois, delivered for Meals on Wheels for 8 years. For those who knew him well, they knew the joy he took from spending time with family and friends. In particular, he loved playing games of all sorts: card games, ping pong, bocce, board games, you name it, he would play it. Then he’d figure out a way to win. He played in a Friday night bocce league where he became known as the “Brownie Guy” for his chocolatey contributions to the team’s potluck, which he was happy to share or barter with other teams. He took delight in creating; whether it was designing and building a fort with a working trapdoor, building a patio, fixing a broken washing machine, or creating art, it was all part of the joy of curiosity and creation that he encompassed. He adored a good prank or joke which he doled out with love and affection (and a hint of mischievousness) to his family and friends. No matter what name you knew him by, he will be remembered for the care and love he gave in his own special way. In his own words, written in his 2011 retirement letter to his clients, “I have a great group of clients and friends that have made the last forty-seven years of practice on Ehlers Lane, a pleasure. You have all given me so many memories,—-and a few bites and scars!... I have truly enjoyed being your vet and the many friendships that grew from that.” He is predeceased by his parents, Emily Freitas Gouveia and Antone C. Gouveia, and a sister, Mary Lou Bean. He is survived by two sisters, Pauline Amarino and JoAnn Zembiec (Don), and his first wife and their four children: Theresa, Anthony B., Lisa (Craig), and Matthew (Jenny). He is also survived by his wife of 48 years, Lois; their two children, Katie (Matt) and Adam (Brittany); eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. A private memorial will be held for immediate family. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to 4 Paws, the St. Helena Community Food Pantry, or the charity of the donor’s choice.