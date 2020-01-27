1948—2020
Anthony Joseph Vavruska, the son of William Charles Varuska and Alice Jim Wilkerson passed away on Jan. 10, 2020 in Oakland, CA at the age of 71. He leaves behind his mother Alice, his sister Tamara, his brother Laurence, his nephew Kevin, his niece Megan and her husband Adam and his great-nephews Caleb and Gage. Tony was preceded in death by his father Bill and his stepmother Andrea. Tony was born in Ashland, Oregon. He served in Navy during the Vietnam War. He was a building engineer in San Francisco for many years and then an Auto Cad design engineer in San Diego and then Napa. Tony had recently retired, but still enjoyed using his design skills to help the community in Napa that he lived in. Tony chose to be cremated. His ashes will be scattered in the San Francisco Bay.