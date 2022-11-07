Antonio Gutierrez

Antonio met his wife, Juana Lydia, in 1969 and they would go on to have four children together. Antonio worked at the Veteran's Home in Yountville for 18 years in the sanitation services department before he retired. He loved photography and spent his entire life studying it and taking photographs for several weddings, quinceañeras and family get togethers. He played soccer throughout his youth and loved watching soccer on TV. His favorite soccer team was the Mexican national soccer team. Antonio also enjoyed martial arts, gardening, exercising, listening to music, watching Spanish soap operas and reading, especially about positive affirmations. Also, one of his favorite pastimes was watching boxing matches on TV with his sons. Those who came across Antonio, would know him for his cheerful energy, friendly personality and for telling jokes.