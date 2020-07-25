Antonio “Tony” Carl Sandau

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

1961—2020

Tony passed away peacefully on July 17, 2020 at the age of 58 surrounded by his wife, son and father. He was taken too soon from us by Alzheimer’s and Frontal Temporal Dementia. Tony was a kind, gentle man with an infectious hearty laugh which he kept throughout his journey.

He is survived by his loving wife, Kerri Sandau; children, Anthony (Emily) Sandau, Cassie, Andrea, and Tanner; three grandchildren; beloved father, Robert (Diane) Sandau; sisters, Michelle (Kevin) Blackwell, Tara (Joe) Heying, brother-in-law Ross Mini; and nieces and nephews, Brittany, Elizabeth, Jacob, Kevin, Ally and many extended family members. He is preceded in death by his mother, Donna Louise Sandau and sister, Tina Marie Sandau-Mini.

Tony was born in Berkeley, California. He grew up in Napa and attended El Centro Elementary, Redwood Junior High School and graduated from Vintage High School. He was very proud of his 30+ years career as an exceptional electrician and electrical contractor.

His love of nature was reflected in his lovely and tranquil backyard which featured water elements and native plants.