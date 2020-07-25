Antonio “Tony” Carl Sandau

1961—2020
Tony passed away peacefully on July 17, 2020 at the age of 58 surrounded by his wife, son and father. He was taken too soon from us by Alzheimer’s and Frontal Temporal Dementia. Tony was a kind, gentle man with an infectious hearty laugh which he kept throughout his journey.
He is survived by his loving wife, Kerri Sandau; children, Anthony (Emily) Sandau, Cassie, Andrea, and Tanner; three grandchildren; beloved father, Robert (Diane) Sandau; sisters, Michelle (Kevin) Blackwell, Tara (Joe) Heying, brother-in-law Ross Mini; and nieces and nephews, Brittany, Elizabeth, Jacob, Kevin, Ally and many extended family members. He is preceded in death by his mother, Donna Louise Sandau and sister, Tina Marie Sandau-Mini.
Tony was born in Berkeley, California. He grew up in Napa and attended El Centro Elementary, Redwood Junior High School and graduated from Vintage High School. He was very proud of his 30+ years career as an exceptional electrician and electrical contractor.
His love of nature was reflected in his lovely and tranquil backyard which featured water elements and native plants.
Tony set many goals and through his masterful skills, his visions were brought to fruition. He drag raced at Sears Point with his project car and went 4-wheeling in the Sierra with his family and BETS Club buddies in his “impressive” customized jeep.Tony enjoyed life’s simple pleasures. He loved spending time with family. He was a dedicated son, husband, father and grandfather and we always felt his unconditional love, as did his lifelong friends. Some of Tony’s favorite moments were with his father and son, Anthony, sharing Robert’s talents and vast knowledge. In addition, Tony enjoyed camping, fishing, attending the children’s sport events, dancing, music, wine making with his father-in-law, and family trips to Hawaii swimming with giant mantas.
Tony had a big heart. He volunteered at the County Animal Shelter, American Armory Museum and Operation with Love by sending care packages to our troops.
A Private Memorial Service will be held at sea. In lieu of flowers send donations to : https://memory.ucsf.edu/about/support-us.
Heartfelt thanks go to UCSF Memory and Aging, Continuum Hospice, Stayman Estates, Love & Joy Home Care, Kaiser Vallejo Hospital and Palliative Care, Caregivers Paige and Pamela for their extraordinary care.
