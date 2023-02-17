Archie Everett Hall

Oct. 17, 1940 - Feb. 10, 2023

Archie Everett Hall, 82, of Grant, formerly of Napa, CA, passed away Friday, February 10, 2023, at Great Plains Health in North Platte, NE. Archie was born on October 17, 1940, in North Platte, NE, to Eldon and Mildred (Baker) Hall. He graduated from North Platte High School and went on to earn a degree in education from Kearney State College. On June 30, 1963, Archie married Deltrude (Del) Straka, and their union was blessed with two daughters, Andrea and Tricia.

Archie dedicated his career to education, first teaching Jr. High in Cozad, NE, and then teaching Math and Driver's Education in California schools for 33 years, first at Redwood Jr High School, then at Vintage High School in Napa, CA Archie had a love for games and cards and was a huge fan of college football. He also enjoyed reading, watching TV, and spending time on the computer. His family was the center of his life, and he especially cherished spending time with his daughters and grandchildren.

In his younger years, he enjoyed camping. In October of 2020, after 55 years living in California, Archie and Del moved back to Nebraska to be closer to their family. Archie had a sweet tooth and was known to enjoy diet soda, chocolate, and peanut butter with Nutella. His love for trading stocks was another one of his great joys in life. Survivors include his wife, Del Hall of Grant; daughters: Andrea (James) Brueggeman of Grant, Tricia Flower of Grant; grandchildren: Derek (Kayla) Brueggeman, Deitrik Brueggeman, and Cheyenne Flower; one great-granddaughter, Adelynn; and sister, Marilyn Moore of Mesa, Arizona.

A memorial has been established in Archie's memory for later designation. Condolences may be shared with the family at bullocklongfuneralhome.com. Graveside service for Archie Everett Hall will be held on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at the Grant Fairview Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will follow at the Grant Senior Center. Bullock-Long Funeral Home of Grant is in charge of arrangements.