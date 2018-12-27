1920—2018
On Dec. 16, Arlena Rose Wales, age 98 years, peacefully passed away at the Meadows in Napa. Arlena was born in Holton, Kansas, to Edward and Josephine Stegelin. Arlena met her future husband Kenneth Wales while they both were attending Kansas State Teachers College in Emporia, Kansas. They married in 1939 and moved to California in 1942 and eventually settled in Vallejo. She raised three children and has five grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. Arlena and Ken loved to travel especially around North America in their motor home with their Beagle Willie. Arlena and her husband were very active in Masonic organizations especially The Order of the Eastern Star.
Arlena was preceded in death by her loving husband, Kenneth Wales; her daughter Dalene and son Kenneth. She is survived by her daughter Nikki Derr (Larry) and daughter in Law Joanne Wales; grandchildren, Larry Jr., Randy, Jeanine, Shannon and Laurie; great grandchildren, Colter, Ashley, Midori, Nicholas, Amber and Alex. Per Arlena’s wishes no services will be held.