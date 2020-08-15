Arlene Cooperson passed on July 11, 2020. She was the second child of Bessie and Benjamin Feinglas, born in Philadelphia, Pa. She graduated Overbrook High, in 1948. On July 4, 1944, her only brother, Marshall, was killed in action, at 19 years old, in France during the WWII campaign. Arlene married Norman Cooperson in 1951 and lived in South Jersey. They had their first child, Marshall, in 1952, followed by Melissa in 1954 and Kyle in 1957. They raised the family in south Jersey. Norman was a chemical engineer and Arlene a homemaker. After the children were grown, Norm and Arlene relocated to Southern California, to be close to family and where Norman worked at the San Onofre Nuclear Power Plant until his retirement in 1997. Arlene enjoyed playing and watching tennis and spending time with her family and friends. She participated in charitable work and volunteered at a local nursing facility in Encinitas, Ca. Their move to California proved to be a good decision. Norman was fortunate to enjoy 10 years of retirement before passing in 2007. Three years later Arlene met Gerald Bongard and they became involved in a successful relationship that lasted until her death. Arlene passed peacefully in her sleep with no discomfort. She is missed by all who knew and appreciated her.