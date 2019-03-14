Arlene Marguerite Haupt

1934—2019
Arlene Marguerite Wieken Haupt was born March 4, 1934 to Roy and Marguerite (Nebbitt) Wieken in St. Paul, Minnesota. She was the 5th child born into the family but only the second to survive. She was welcomed by her 9 year old sister, Muriel Josephine, and was followed 2 years later by her brother Warren Edmund. After college (U of M) in 1956, she ventured west to California & roomed with two college friends who were living in La Jolla (San Diego) California.
Arlene met her true love, Hans Haupt, on a blind date and it was love at first sight for both of them. However, Hans was a Marine Corps officer with orders to go to Guam, M.I. and Arlene lived in California! After a short separation, his proposal was in the form of a one-way ticket to Guam. She accepted, flew to Guam and they were married in the Naval Base Chapel October 25, 1962. They honeymooned in Japan and later traveled to Hong Kong and the Philippines. Arlene and Hans left Guam in 1964 with an addition to their family—son Byron who was born in June, 1964. Their family grew with the addition of daughter Erika Christine in January, 1969.
The family moved to Northern California when Hans retired from the Marine Corps and accepted a position at the Maritime Academy in Vallejo. They bought a home in Napa, remembering it as a lovely place from when Hans taught ROTC at UC Berkeley. Her husband suffered a stroke and was disabled many years, dying in 2004.
Arlene worked in Human Resources at the Napa State Hospital and the Veterans Home of California.
Through mutual friends, Arlene was reunited with a Navy pilot whom she had known in La Jolla in 1956, Wally Hooper. They lived happily together for many years. She always spoke to friends of the loving care and kindness Wally bestowed upon her.
She is survived by her son Byron Haupt and Pennie of Port Angeles, WA, her daughter Erika C. Cox of Napa, granddaughters Jacquelyn Haupt and Shelby Cox, sister-in-law Roxanne Wieken Larsen of St. Paul, MN and numerous nieces and nephews. She leaves behind many friends, good neighbors, bridge partners and dear friend and partner-in-crime, Vicki Rawlins.
A Celebration of Life and reception will be held Friday, March 22, 2019 at Tulocay chapel. It is located at 411 Coombsville Rd, Napa, CA 94559. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the charity of the donor’s choice.