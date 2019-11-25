1942—2019
Arnold B Rojas passed away November 15, 2019 surrounded by family at his home in Yountville at the age of 77. He is survived by his wife Connie Rojas; his daughters, Liz Macias (Martin), Cathy Garino (Arturo), Patricia Rojas, Lori Rojas (John), and Dorothy Van Ourkerk; his grandchildren, Martin Macias, Mark Macias, Jackie Rojas, Ashley Valenzuela, and Emma Van Ourkerk; his 7 great grandchildren; his siblings: Diane Jimenez, Theodore Rojas Ybarra, Frankie Rojas Ybarra, Rosalie Herredia, George Rojes, and Raymond Rojes; and a large extended family.
You have free articles remaining.
Arnold was born in Nogales, Arizona January 25th 1942. He graduated from Nogales High school in 1960. He moved to the Napa Valley in 1971 and was employed by Collins Family Vineyards for the last 48 years. Arnold loved being surrounded by his family and watching his grandchildren and great grandchildren grow. He loved working outside and very much enjoyed his work with Collins Family Vineyards. He was a strong yet gentle man that loved and took great pride in his family. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
A mass will be held for him 11 AM on Friday November 29th, at St. Helena Catholic Church 1340 Tainter Street, St. Helena, CA 94574. A burial ceremony at his final resting place will be held in Tubac, Arizona.