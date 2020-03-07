Arthur R. Van Damme Jr.

1952—2020

Arthur “Art” Raymond Van Damme, Jr., 67, a long-time resident of Napa, California passed away peacefully Monday, March 2nd. He was surrounded by his wife and close friends following a brief illness.

Art was born July 15, 1952, in Maywood, Illinois, the son of the late Arthur Raymond and Dorothy Josephine (Van Goethem) Van Damme. He graduated from Granada Hills High School in California. Shortly after graduation, Art became a resident of Vine Village Ranch in Napa where he met his wife, Twila Van Damme.

Art worked at Vine Village Ranch for more than forty years with the landscaping and building maintenance teams. Throughout the years he helped take care of the vineyards, fruit trees, garden and many different animals. He also has lots of mowing under his belt. Art took pride in his work and loved being outdoors.

Art loved to tell the story about how he and Twila met. When he first saw Twila, he told his family she would one day become his wife. They had a big wedding and lived independently for many years. They were both very involved in the Vine Village Day Program and several years ago moved back to Vine Village as the first-ever married couple.