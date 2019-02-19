1919—2019
Artis Tranmer was born on a farm in Nortonville, North Dakota September 4, 1919. She passed away in Napa on February 4, 2019 at the age of 99 with her family at her side. She grew up on the family farm with her 5 sisters and 2 brothers during the great depression. She met her husband, Harry Tranmer, while he was teaching school in Nortonville and they married in 1939.
During WWII, Harry was in the South Pacific when Artis moved the family to Marin City, CA in 1944. She worked in the shipyards and waited tables at the Altamura Hotel in Sausalito. After the war, in 1946, the family moved to Napa. When Artis’ 4 children were all in school she decided to return to school herself. She graduated from Sonoma State College the year her eldest daughter graduated college and she taught elementary school in Napa until she and Harry retired in 1979. They loved to travel and visited many foreign countries. Artis enjoyed games and played bridge with her family and friends.
Artis is survived by her 4 children: Sharon Bush, Kay O’Neill (Gene), Joel Tranmer (Kathy), John Tranmer, her 8 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.
Donations in her memory can be given to the Land Trust of Napa County