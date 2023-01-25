Jan. 28, 1923—Jan. 10, 2023

SAINT HELENA—Artur Gomes, 99, of St. Helena passed away peacefully at home on January 10, 2023. He will be greatly missed.

He is survived by Ouvidio Gomes, John Gomes, Zulmira Gomes, Adelina Gomes; and numerous grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Friday, January 27, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at St. Helena Catholic Church followed by a graveside service at 1:00 p.m. at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery.

To honor Artur’s memory, a celebration of his life will be held on what would be his 100th birthday, Saturday, January 28, at Native Sons Hall, from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. The Gomes Family invites anyone who knew him to attend and remember his wonderful life.

Arrangements under the direction of Morrison Funeral Chapel.