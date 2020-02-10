1923—2019
Aubrey Eugene “Gene” Lyle passed away on December 18, 2019 after a brief illness. A great man of the Greatest Generation; a loving family man, traveler, golfer, fisherman and Master Woodworker. Born in Vallejo and raised in Napa, he served in both WWII and the Korean War with an Honorable Discharge achieving the rank of Master Sergeant. He worked at Mare Island before and after WWII and after the Korean war, retiring as the Head of Quality Control of Nuclear Inspection.
You have free articles remaining.
Predeceased by his first wife, Dorothy Lyle and children Aubrey Lyle Jr. and Janet Gelow (Mark). He is survived by his second wife, Barbara (Pine) Lyle; his children Patricia Moak (William) of Seattle, WA, Kenneth Lyle (Debbie) of Lebanon, OR, and Edward Lyle (Sue) of Napa, CA; 8 Grandchildren, 9 Great-Grandchildren and 1 Great-Great-Grandchild; numerous nieces and nephews; also, Barbara’s 3 children, and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Celebration of his life will be held on February 22, 2020—11 AM at Tulocay Cemetery Funeral Home.