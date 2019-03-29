Try 3 months for $3
Audelia Plancarte Gonzalez

Audelia Plancarte Gonzalez

 Gracie Solano

1935—2019

We are coming together to announce the passing of Audelia Plancarte Gonzalez, daughter, wife and mother who left us on Saturday March 23, 2019.

Please join us in celebrating Audelia with her friends and family at Tulocay Cemetery on Monday April 1 and Tuesday April 2. The viewing will take place Monday April 1 from 12 pm—8 pm, with a rosary at 6:30 pm. Please join us Tuesday April 2 for mass at 10 am at St. John’s, The Baptist Church in Napa, with the burial to follow right after at Tulocay Cemetery in Napa. A reception will follow the burial.

Please visit www.tulocaycemetery.org to view the full obituary and send any condolences and words of sympathy to the family.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Audelia Plancarte Gonzalez
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.