1935—2019
We are coming together to announce the passing of Audelia Plancarte Gonzalez, daughter, wife and mother who left us on Saturday March 23, 2019.
Please join us in celebrating Audelia with her friends and family at Tulocay Cemetery on Monday April 1 and Tuesday April 2. The viewing will take place Monday April 1 from 12 pm—8 pm, with a rosary at 6:30 pm. Please join us Tuesday April 2 for mass at 10 am at St. John’s, The Baptist Church in Napa, with the burial to follow right after at Tulocay Cemetery in Napa. A reception will follow the burial.
Please visit www.tulocaycemetery.org to view the full obituary and send any condolences and words of sympathy to the family.