Audrey Doris Davis, age 97, passed away peacefully at her home in American Canyon with her family at her side on September 24, 2022. She was born in Derby, England and came to America as a war bride of Robert Davis. They lived in the Napa and Vallejo area and raised their two children, James and Pamela. Audrey is survived by her daughter Pamela, her grandson Brian, her granddaughter Jeannie and her husband Mike, two great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren. She also leaves behind six siblings, Betty, Trevor, Terry, Dennis, Janet and Jennifer. The family wishes to thank Sutter Hospice, especially Maricar, Sylvia, Ruth, and Lois for their loving care. Arrangements were made by Skyview Funeral Home and her ashes were scattered at sea.