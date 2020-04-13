Audrey Margaret Buchanan

1928-2020
On March 28, 2020 Audrey Buchanan of Napa California passed away peacefully at home. Audrey is survived by her 4 children: Douglas Buchanan, Robert Buchanan (Sally), James Buchanan, Margret Stoddard (Drew) and her seven beloved grandchildren: Kathrine Buchanan, Christopher Buchanan, Michael Stoddard, Jo Hardin (Doug), Kody Buchanan, Gordon Buchanan and Kolla Buchanan. And two great-grandchildren: Mason and Addison Hardin. She is predeceased by her husband of 61 years, William (Buck) Buchanan; whom she met while serving as a nurse in her Majesty’s Royal Canadian Army.
Audrey’s first love was nursing then her husband, children and grandchildren. She loved golf, bridge, card games and cooking—and in her later years, a lot of bridge. She traveled extensively to multiple countries, becoming masterful at relocating the family due to her husband’s employment.
In her later years, Audrey became a devoted Golden State Warriors fan and she and sons spent many a night rooting for them whenever they were on TV.
Audrey was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
Per Audrey’s request a service will not be held. Family will have a private Celebration of Life.
