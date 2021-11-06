B Thomas “Tom” Merzon

With grief and sorrow, I share the sad news of the unexpected death of Tom Merzon, 76 years old, a best friend and loving life partner.

Tom arrived home under hospice care on Monday October 25, 2021, and died that night surrounded by loved ones.

Tom struggled with Parkinson's disease for over 10 years and a recent diagnosis of cancer precipitated the quick decline.

Tom's cremains will be buried at Belmont Memorial Park in Fresno next to his beloved parents, Bert Merzon and Pauline Merzon (Normart). Tom was preceded in death by his aunts Lilian (Haig) Nishkian and Adeline (Dee) Housepian.

He is survived by his partner of 39 years, Gregory Smith, his brother Jim Merzon (Dawn), and extended family.

Tom was born June 3, 1945, in Fresno, California, attended Fresno High School and Fresno State University. Tom was proud of his Army service (1966-1968) in Viet Nam and of being a Veteran. In recent years Tom always wore his Viet Nam Veteran's baseball cap.

Tom lived in San Francisco briefly in the late 1970s and moved to Saint Helena in 1980. Tom purchased our home where we created an oasis of joy, peace and loving energy. Our home is a gathering place for friends and family, always warm and welcoming. We honored Tom's wish to die at home.

Tom worked in the Napa Valley as Maitre d' at Auberge du Soleil, The Restaurant at Domain Chandon and finally at Tra Vigne. He retired in 2000 to take care of his ailing parents until their death.

Tom's ready smile and unusual laugh would always cheer you. His humor was dry; his pranks silly and loving. Tom was generous with his time, always thoughtful, unexpectedly giving flowers and gifts, or picking up the restaurant tab. Tom would unexpectedly breakout in a loud startling noise in his delight. He was always full of surprises.

Friends and family looked forward to Tom's call on their birthday with a personal performance of Happy Birthday on his childhood piano.

He was competitive at card games, gloating your loss with a “Loser” epitaph.

Tom loved to travel with trips to Egypt, Italy, Israel, Viet Nam, Spain, France, Switzerland, England and Mexico. Tom's favorite was to hang on a remote beach in Hawaii, especially, Secret Beach on Kauai and Little Makenna on Maui.

A celebration of Tom's life will be held in Napa in the Spring of 2022.

In lieu of flowers please send donations to either:

The Parkinson's Foundation

The Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation