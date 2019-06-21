1930—2019
Barbara J. Allen passed away in Napa, CA on June 5, 2019, at the age of 88, following a 4 year battle with ovarian cancer. Barbara was predeceased by her parents Virgil and Pearl Beavers and her husband of 63 years Lewis Allen. She is survived by their 4 children, sons Stephen (Nancy), Thomas (Shinobu) and daughters Laura and Elizabeth, granddaughter Alesha and grandsons Kelsey, Joey and Jimmy.
Barbara was born on November 26, 1930 in Helena, Montana and moved with her parents to Napa Valley at age 4. Initially living along the river in Rutherford, her father then built a home and moved the family to the town of Napa. Always loving the outdoors, Barbara was also an avid athlete while attending Napa High School, graduating in 1948. After taking courses at Napa College, Barbara then married her high school sweetheart Lew Allen in 1951.
While raising a family Barbara was a hardworking caregiver to all, which included teaching her children to swim and endless nights of homework. She had a gentle but witty spirit and a richness of life that included a large family and relatives and wonderful friends that never allowed a dull moment to come to pass. With a passion for cooking, the holidays were always fulfilling! She nurtured many plants and gardens, as well as the many animals that found their way to her home. Barbara and her husband Lew enjoyed traveling through the desert, Africa, Canada, Alaska, Hawaii, England, and points in between. Golfing at Napa Valley Country Club became a pleasure as golf skills were honed, but they especially enjoyed and loved the many people they met and friendships made. She will be greatly missed by all.
A Service will be held at Tulocay Cemetery, 411 Coombsville Rd., Napa, CA. on June 28, 11:00 a.m. with a reception to follow at Tulocay where memories will be shared. Pastor Rick Craig will officiate the ceremony. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Barbara’s life.
The Allen family would like to thank Queen of the Valley Hospital for their efforts and dedication.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Napa Humane Society at Napa Humane, P.O. Box 695, Napa, CA. 94559. Condolences and words of sympathy may be sent to the family online at www.tulocaycemetery.org.