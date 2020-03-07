Barbara Ann (Weeks) Lilley was born on April 26, 1948 in San Jose, CA. She passed after a short bout with cancer on February 9, 2020. She was a graduate of Willow Glen High School. She married the love of her life, Joseph, on August 29, 1970. She and Joe raised two wonderful daughters, Sarah and Anna, while living in St. Helena, CA. She was a stay at home Mom for the most part but did work part time at Calistoga Pre-School and St. Helena Co-Op Pre-School. For many years she provided care, love, play opportunities and learning to many children in Napa County. She went back to college and attended U.C. Davis and obtained her Masters in Social Work at Sacramento State University. Barbara embraced working in the medical field as a clinical Social Worker. She started working at Sutter Hospital in Santa Rosa then moved to St. Helena Hospital. She and her family moved to Medford, Oregon where they purchased and ran a B&B called “Under the Greenwood Tree”. Joe ran the B&B while Barbara worked for Asante, splitting her time between Rogue Valley Medical Center and Three Rivers Hospital. After four years she missed living in California and returned to work for Queen of the Valley Hospital and ending with Heartland Hospice.