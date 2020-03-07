1948—2020
Barbara Ann (Weeks) Lilley was born on April 26, 1948 in San Jose, CA. She passed after a short bout with cancer on February 9, 2020. She was a graduate of Willow Glen High School. She married the love of her life, Joseph, on August 29, 1970. She and Joe raised two wonderful daughters, Sarah and Anna, while living in St. Helena, CA. She was a stay at home Mom for the most part but did work part time at Calistoga Pre-School and St. Helena Co-Op Pre-School. For many years she provided care, love, play opportunities and learning to many children in Napa County. She went back to college and attended U.C. Davis and obtained her Masters in Social Work at Sacramento State University. Barbara embraced working in the medical field as a clinical Social Worker. She started working at Sutter Hospital in Santa Rosa then moved to St. Helena Hospital. She and her family moved to Medford, Oregon where they purchased and ran a B&B called “Under the Greenwood Tree”. Joe ran the B&B while Barbara worked for Asante, splitting her time between Rogue Valley Medical Center and Three Rivers Hospital. After four years she missed living in California and returned to work for Queen of the Valley Hospital and ending with Heartland Hospice.
Barbara and Joe enjoyed travel and went to Mexico, Canada and to Europe. Sundays were special as she loved to take drives to the coast and visit antique shops when she could. She went on several Mission trips with her Church to places like Tijuana and El Salvador. She was an Elder and a Deacon at St. Helena First Presbyterian and St. Andrew Presbyterian in Sonoma. While in Oregon she attended the Jacksonville Presbyterian Church and was a member of the choir. Barbara leaves behind her husband and best friend Joseph, her daughters Sarah Zare (Vahid) and Anna Lilley, and her two grandsons Andre and Kaveh. Barbara will miss her sister Jeanette Parsons (Ralph) and her brother Steve Weeks (Lorrie). She leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews and cousins along with many friends and colleagues. We know that she cherished and loved them all.
Instead of flowers please make a donation in her name to St. Jude Children’s Hospital for cancer research. A celebration of her life will be held at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church on Saturday March 14, 2020 at 2:00 pm. St. Andrew is located at 16290 Arnold Drive, Sonoma, CA 95476.