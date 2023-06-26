CALISTOGA - On June 9, our beloved Barbara passed away in Santa Rosa, CA following a stroke.

Barbara was born to Robert and Maxine Freed, in Lafayette IN in 1938. The family moved to Wrightwood, CA where she grew up along with her brother Robert Jr., older twin brothers Ron and Don, younger sister Linda and younger brother Jim.

In her teens, she moved from Southern California to the Bay Area, graduating from Albany High School, and earning her Associates Degree in Criminal Justice from Contra Costa College. Barbara loved being with people, she worked at a variety of locations in the Bay Area, including AT&T, See's Candy, Dolly Madison Bakery, and the White Front Store. She and husband Bill moved to Calistoga in 1985. In the Napa Valley, she worked at Sprouse Reitz, Barrel Builders, and the St. Helena Star / Weekly Calistogan newspapers and as a Trainer at Curves Gym. She also sold Avon, and served on the HOA of the Calistoga Springs Mobile Home Park for many years.

Barbara loved roses and butterflies, and sewing doll clothes for American Girl, and Cabbage Patch dolls, for which she won multiple prizes in the local fairs. She also loved to play Scrabble, and bake chocolate chip cookies, sharing them with family, friends and neighbors in Calistoga. She and Bill had gone on multiple cruises, including Alaska and Hawaii. Up until her last knee surgeries, she had enjoyed riding her bike and playing bingo, and getting to know her neighbors in the Calistoga Springs and Chateau Calistoga mobile home parks. She was looking forward to going to Hawaii again, to visit a longtime friend Dolores McKenna, and go ziplining (which her doctor had approved!)

Barbara was predeceased by her parents and siblings, husband Bill, best friend for over 60 years Joyce Reginato, her youngest son, Tex Edward Andrea, who passed away shortly after birth and her grandson Jason Thomas Hill.

She is survived by six sons: Mike, Chet, and Tom Hill, sons Michael and Dave Aymett, son Fred Andrea, (and their families), honorary daughters (nieces) Debbie Clemmons, and Michele Nichols-Hern, granddaughter Melanie Hill, God-Daughter Vickie Barrios, and a variety of other family members in multiple states. She was also surrounded by wonderful neighbors and friends in Calistoga.

A Celebration of Life Luncheon will be held on Saturday, July 15, at the Calistoga Springs Clubhouse, 45 Magnolia Dr. in Calistoga, from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. All food and beverages will be provided, it will be an alcohol-free event. An open microphone will be provided, so remembrances and stories can be shared. Bright colored clothing please, Mom wanted a celebration that she had lived, not a sad memorial.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer's Association or the American Stroke Association are requested.