Barbara Boyd

1932 - 2022

Barbara Boyd passed peacefully on April 19, 2022.

She was born Barbara Kelly on October 1, 1932, in Springfield, Massachusetts to Anna and John Kelly. Her siblings John Jr, James and Audrey pre deceased her.

While in high school. Barbara met her future husband Raymond when they both worked at the Rink Restaurant in Springfield, Massachusetts. Barbara was the pretty cashier with the stunning red hair who distracted Raymond from working. Later, Barbara attended Forsythe College and graduated with a degree as a Dental Hygienist. They were married on October 2, 1955, the day after Barbara's birthday. Barbara always said marriage instantly aged her. Obviously, marriage agreed with her, Barbara and Raymond were happily married for 66 years.

They had an idea to start their own business, so they left the snow and moved to sunny Granada Hills, California. There they founded a security business called Boyd & Associates. Barbara was instrumental in the success of the business and was responsible for all the payroll and related paperwork. When the business grew to several hundred employees, Barbara retired from Boyd & Associates and focused on the job she loved most, being a mom. Barbara drove carpools, brought the snacks, sewed Halloween costumes and attended more sporting events than we can count.

Barbara and Ray had four children. Raymond Jr aka “Jack” who is married to wife Linda. They have two daughters, Taylor and Marissa Boyd. Barbara said her favorite daughter is Kelly (her only daughter). Kelly is married to Gary Van Camp. and they have two children Casey and Marcus Van Camp. Next in line is Daniel who is married to Tracy and their daughter is McKenzie Boyd. Last, but definitely not least, is Patrick. We are so happy that Barbara was in attendance when Patrick married Nancy the day after Christmas last year. Nancy's son Adam Selph was an added bonus to the family.

Barbara and Ray had many happy years in Granada Hills. When the kids were grown, they moved to Somis, California to a broken-down shack on the golf course. Barbara turned the shack into a lovely home which was a source of fun for all the grandkids. Barbara enjoyed socializing with her friends at Saticoy Country Club.

Barbara and Ray got tired of the long drive from Southern California to visit Kelly and Patrick, so they moved to the Napa Valley in 2015. They loved living downtown at 588 Main Street where Barbara enjoyed hosting an annual firework watch party on the Fourth of July.

In 2020, they moved to the Watermark at Napa Valley where Barbara enjoyed the activities especially playing Dominoes. Barbara was very creative. She enjoyed sewing, needlepoint, embroidery, crochet and attending meetings of the Napa Valley Quilters.

Barbara leaves behind her loving husband of 66 years Raymond.

The family would like to thank the staff at US Renal Care and the very kind, hardworking nurses on the Third Floor of the Queen of the Valley Hospital for all their sincere care and support.