NAPA - Barbara Elaine Cratty passed away peacefully in her sleep on June 1, 2023, in the Napa Valley Care Center in Napa, CA, at the age of 85.

She leaves behind a large and loving family including sons: Mark (Lola) of Napa, Wade (Rhea) of Anchorage, AK, and Lance (Christie) of Des Moines, IA; and daughter, Juanita (John) Billings of Clarksville, TN; 13 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents; her brother, Robert Macdonald; her husband, Floyd Cratty; her son, Arthur Cratty; and great-grandchildren: Hank Cratty and Mia Cratty; and great-great-grandchild, Masina Payton.

Barbara attended Napa schools and obtained a degree in Early Childhood at Napa Valley College. She and her husband Floyd owned and operated the Salvador Child Care Center for many years. After their retirement, she remained active in the community volunteering wherever she could. She had a special love for charities and programs that helped children, the homeless, and people with disabilities. She also worked for the Red Cross for a time.

Barbara was also active in the Church her entire life and participated in many church-based activities designed to help people in need including PACE and SHARE, as well as serving on a missionary trip to Africa in her early seventies.

She also enjoyed nature. She and Floyd took their family on many camping trips through the years, and she always spoke fondly of the seasons that they worked as caretakers for a boat launch and dock in Burney, CA.

Barbara's Celebration of Life is open to all. It will be held on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, 11 a.m. at the Robert Pelusi Building, 2296 Streblow Drive in Napa, CA, 94559.