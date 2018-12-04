1926—2018
Barbara Jean Springsteadah, passed away peacefully at Spring Hill Manor in Grass Valley, CA, on November 26th, 2018, surrounded by her loving family. She was 92 years young.
She was born May 3rd, 1926, to Joseph Lewis and Hazel Carolina Webb Davis, of Utah.
She met and married David A. Link, Jr. February 13th, 1945. They had three children, Daniel, Judy, and David.
Barbara met and married Riccardo Springsteadah in October of 1965. They were happily married until his passing on September 7th, 2006, in Napa, CA.
Barbara was a waitress at various jobs until she retired at the age of 78, sometimes working two jobs. She loved time with her family, especially holidays and summer barbeques. She enjoyed crocheting dolls and afghans. She also loved God, Jesus and her Crosswalk Community Church. She volunteered as a receptionist for many years as well as helping put on holiday dinners and special functions. Her faith and her family were most important in her life.
Barbara is predeceased by her parents, husband Dick, and siblings-Max Davis, Junior Davis, Kenneth Davis and Diane Powers.
She is survived by her children, Daniel D. Link of Folsom, CA, Judy Audette of Lavon, TX, and David A. Link III, of Napa, CA.
She also has 5 grandchildren, Jim Link of Calistoga, CA, Angie Dennis of Bridgeton, NJ, Barbara J. Robello of Nevada, TX, John Link of Grass Valley, CA, and Alisha Sims of Grass Valley, CA.
Barbara also has 11 great-grandchildren, Isabel, Nathan, Darren, Devin, Kai, Tyler, Molly, Kayla, Drew, Braylen, and Weslie.
She is so loved by many, family and friends. She’s had a long and wonderful life full of memories. We miss her dearly.
Services arrangements are being made at Treadway and Wigger funeral chapel, 2383 Napa Vallejo Hwy, Napa, Ca.
Visitation will be Saturday December 8th,2018, from noon to 5 PM. The service will be held Sunday, December 9th, 2018 at 1:00 PM.