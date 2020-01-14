Barbara Marshall McCleary 1925-2019
It is with great sadness that the family of Barbara Marshall McCleary announce her passing on December 30 after a brief illness in Reno, Nevada. The long-time Napa resident was 94.
Barbara was born April 22, 1925, in Easton, Penn. Her father was a mining superintendent in West Virginia where she lived through her high school years. Barbara graduated from Huntington High School, and from there attended Connecticut College for Women. She then moved to New York City, attended Tobe-Coburn School of Fashion Careers, and became a buyer for several major department stores during and immediately after the War years. Shortly after the war, she moved to Germany, where her father was superintendent of coal production in the Ruhr Valley.
Barbara met her future husband, Captain Robert H. McCleary, at the US Army War College in Carlisle, Penn. in 1951. They married the following year, whereupon she began Army life, moving to six posts over the next 12 years. Along the way, she had three children and volunteered often at local hospitals.
Robert retired from the service in 1963, and they moved to Los Altos, Calif. and later Napa, where they lived for almost 40 years. They enjoyed world travels and time with their Napa friends. Barbara was active at Napa Presbyterian Church until moving to be near her daughters in Folsom and then Reno.
Barbara, a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother, was preceded in death by her husband, Robert (2015). Barbara is survived by her three children: Barbara (Mark) Hockaday of Folsom; Susan (Jeff) Tissier of Reno; and Hunter (Lorraine) McCleary of Durango, Colo., seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She will be remembered most for her patience, her good cheer and resilience. She will also be remembered for her meatloaf, chocolate chip cookies, and the many pots of orchids she nurtured over the years.