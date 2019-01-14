1928—2018
Barbara Parker Snook Born in Santa Cruz, CA on January 9, 1928, Barbara , 90, died on November 20, 2018 in Elk Grove, CA under the loving attention of her caregivers and sons. She was raised on a small ranch in north Napa with her parents Blanche Wells and Charles Parker and four siblings. She attended Salvador Elementary School, Napa Junior High and Napa High School, graduating in 1946. Barbara attended San Jose State where she met and married Hal Snook. They moved back to Napa and lived on the property where she grew up. Barbara and Hal had three wonderful sons, Keith, Larry and Randy. When the boys got older, Barbara returned to college and graduated with a Masters degree from Sonoma State University. She became a reading specialist with the Napa Valley Unified School District and loved her work. In the summers, she and Hal traveled in their RV to Wyoming to quarry fossil fish. They also traveled to Alaska, going fishing for salmon on the Kenai River. There, Barbara befriended a native Alaskan woman and learned how to smoke salmon using her original recipe. She became well known for her smoked salmon and for her Christmas cinnamon rolls which she generously gave as presents. Barb and Hal started Wappo Gems and Minerals where she did both lapidary work and custom silversmithing. They were very active for years in the Napa Gem and Mineral Club. She was also a talented quilter and belonged to the Napa Valley Quilters. Barbara made a quilt for every member of her family, including all her grandchildren.
She is predeceased by her husband, two sisters, Marjorie and Phyllis, and brother Jim. Barbara is survived by her brother Dale, the three children, 7 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.
The family is having a private gathering to honor her life. Condolences can be emailed to Keith Snook at Ksnook1@comcast.net.