1964—2020
Barbara Suzette Austin passed peacefully at home on January, 28th 2020 at the age of 55. She was born and raised in Napa, graduating from Napa High School class of 1983. She is survived by her children Michelle, Suzanne, Michael Austin and grandson Anthony Thomas. She also leaves behind her companion Daniel Davenport and siblings, Deborah Davenport, Tammy Wiggin, Robert Ebling and Shannon Ebling.
Barbara had a big heart and loved spending time with her family and dogs; Yoda and Thumper. She was always there to lend a hand to friends and family. She will be greatly missed by all that knew her.
A private celebration of life will take place on Saturday February 8th. Please contact family if you wish to attend or email saustin21@hotmail.com.