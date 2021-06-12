Barbara T. Johnson, a long-time resident of Napa, died peacefully at her home on June 6.

Born on Dec. 19, 1927, in Berkeley, California, she was one of eight children of Alice and Earl Tapley. She was christened Wilhelmina Barbara Harriet, but friends and family always knew her as “Barbara.”

In 1946, she married Alvin LeRoy Johnson, a handsome banker whom she met at a roller-skating rink. They were married for 65 years before his death in 2012.

They were the parents of two children, Kathleen and Carl Stephen.

Barbara and Al lived in Oakland and San Leandro before moving to Napa, where he worked for Wells Fargo until he retired.

A life-long homemaker and dedicated volunteer, Barbara was a member of Community Projects for 40 years. There, as a member of the Glitter Group, she made crafts for their annual Fancy Fair. She was also a lifetime member and past president of Napa Needlers, and her gifts of holiday decorations are treasures in many families. At one point, she earned the distinction of being the Needler with the most unfinished projects, about 95.

She had enjoyed traveling with Kathleen, an airline flight attendant, and after Kathleen's marriage to Bill Jacobson, Barbara and Al often traveled to Oregon to visit them.