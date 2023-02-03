CORNING - Barbara was born in Oklahoma City, OK. In 1952, she married Ed Winsett and moved to CA, where they raised their five children. She worked at the DMV until retiring and moving to Vacaville, CA.

She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Sharla and Russell Hellgren; son, Ted Winsett; and daughter, Ann Winsett; 12 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ed Winsett; son, Mark Winsett; and daughter, Diedre Eckle.

She will be laid to rest with her husband at the Veterans National Cemetery in Dixon.