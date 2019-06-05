Barbara Witt

1940—2019
Barbara Ellen Witt, 78, died Thursday, May 16, 2019, at home following a battle with glioblastoma.
She leaves her husband of 43 years, John Witt; children, Leslie Velasco and John Kennard Smith (Oona Achard), 3 step daughters and children, Cynthia Maguire (children, Madeline and Garrett Maguire), Carla Mehan (Craig and son Connor), Cathy Buccheri (Michael, children, Graham and Sabine), sisters Sandy Mueller (Uwe) and Brenda Hussey (Ron).
Barbara was born and raised in Darke County Ohio on the family farm. Her experience of growing up in the country lead to a lifelong love of horses. Her vocations were elementary and high school teacher in Arcanum, Ohio and later owner of The Great Escape, travel agency in Union City, Indiana.
Her passions were many which included love of reading, painting, sculpting, traveling, gardening, cooking, entertaining, fixing up old barns, building homes, her dog Valley Girl and later Isabel.
She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
In lieu of any flowers, please consider a donation to Sunrisehorserescue.org